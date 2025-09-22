Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $77.81 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The company had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $6,771,120. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

