Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

