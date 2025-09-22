Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $29.04 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

