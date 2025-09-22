Golden State Equity Partners Lowers Holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,836 shares during the quarter. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.56% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after buying an additional 61,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 51,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Trading Up 0.7%

WINN stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -101.23 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

