Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,838.30. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $114.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.