Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

Generac Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. Generac has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.Generac’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares in the company, valued at $100,202,968.86. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Generac by 81.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 740.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

