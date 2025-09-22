GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $804.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $738.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $809.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.