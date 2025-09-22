GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $438.72 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.64 and a 200-day moving average of $503.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

