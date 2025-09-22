FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 10978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $977.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 79.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

