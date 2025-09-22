Friday Financial Purchases Shares of 3,113 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Friday Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

