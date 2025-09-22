Fox Corporation $FOX Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 1.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FOX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 65,336 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,417,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,857,000 after buying an additional 227,589 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FOX Price Performance
Shares of FOX stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.
FOX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.41%.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
