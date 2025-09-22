Foster Group Inc. Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

