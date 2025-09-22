Foster Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

