Foster Group Inc. Has $133.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $133,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.