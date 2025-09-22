Foster Group Inc. Has $133.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $133,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGIT opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.63.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
