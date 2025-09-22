Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Fonar Stock Performance

FONR stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. Fonar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fonar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fonar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fonar in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Fonar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fonar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Fonar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 406,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

