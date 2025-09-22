Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FI opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average of $171.00. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

