First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $480.42 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $480.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.43. The stock has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

