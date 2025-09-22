Financial Harvest LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,319,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

