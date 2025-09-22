Financial Harvest LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $204.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

