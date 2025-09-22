Financial Enhancement Group LLC Trims Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the period. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 505,519.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,573,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,635,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,070 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,957,000 after buying an additional 2,505,916 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,804 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,601,000 after buying an additional 1,425,715 shares during the period.

VFLO opened at $37.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.1465 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

