Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $86.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.