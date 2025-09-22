Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

