Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) CEO Sells $7,429,275.00 in Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,429,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,092,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,314,400. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.5%

FIGR traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 727,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,395. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

