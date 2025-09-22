FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $240.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.54.

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.29. FedEx has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in FedEx by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,939,000 after buying an additional 47,491 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

