Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.37 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.67 and its 200 day moving average is $217.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

