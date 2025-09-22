FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $480.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $359.10.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $289.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.69. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $288.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This trade represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. SouthState Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

