eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Receives $72.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.8750.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETOR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eToro Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of eToro Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eToro Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in eToro Group in the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of ETOR stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. eToro Group has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

