eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Receives $72.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.8750.
Several research firms have issued reports on ETOR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eToro Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of eToro Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eToro Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on eToro Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eToro Group
eToro Group Price Performance
Shares of ETOR stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. eToro Group has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
About eToro Group
Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than eToro Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.