Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.46. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 11,195,404 shares changing hands.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,972.60. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $389,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 241,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,175.28. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 683,198 shares of company stock worth $4,010,778 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 2,722,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $13,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

