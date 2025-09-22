Enzyme (MLN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.25 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for about $7.23 or 0.00006402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112,676.02 or 0.99793400 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00335978 BTC.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was February 1st, 2017. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,990,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,967,315 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The official message board for Enzyme is enzyme.finance/blog.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

