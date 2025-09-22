Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Bought Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Entegris Stock Down 2.8%

Entegris stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $117.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.30.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

