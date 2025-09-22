Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

ELAN stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 644.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

