Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.67. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.70.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

