DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,664,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,289,000 after acquiring an additional 769,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,585,000 after purchasing an additional 842,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,782,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,487,000 after purchasing an additional 496,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $531,037,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $313,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

