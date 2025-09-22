Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,666,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after acquiring an additional 568,413 shares in the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $69.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

