Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Position Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,633,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,747,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,191,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,285,000 after buying an additional 2,174,216 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after buying an additional 1,809,024 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.63 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.