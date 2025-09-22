Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Stake Lifted by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 181.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after buying an additional 267,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.39 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

