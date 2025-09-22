Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM Shares Sold by Friday Financial

Friday Financial decreased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Friday Financial’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $17,347,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 767,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 299,407 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $12,332,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 549,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 199,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,172 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.12 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

