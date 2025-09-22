Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $610.00 and last traded at $598.75, with a volume of 168869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $602.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $394.33.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.97 and its 200-day moving average is $425.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.87. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

