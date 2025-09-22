Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DTST. Maxim Group lowered shares of Data Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Data Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Data Storage

Data Storage Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DTST opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -114.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Data Storage has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Data Storage had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

Data Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.