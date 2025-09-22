D. Boral Capital Cuts Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target to $2.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by D. Boral Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.04. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 641,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 480,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

