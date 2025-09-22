CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

CX Institutional increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2%

TXN opened at $179.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.03%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.