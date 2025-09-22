Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 73,929 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $2,773,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

