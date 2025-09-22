Critical Contrast: TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) versus Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) and Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TreeHouse Foods and Z-Trim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 0 7 0 0 2.00 Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 0.00

TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.09%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Z-Trim.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $3.33 billion 0.26 $26.90 million $0.39 44.56 Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Z-Trim”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TreeHouse Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Z-Trim.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Z-Trim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods 0.62% 6.35% 2.45% Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TreeHouse Foods beats Z-Trim on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages. It also offers groceries comprising pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, and cheese and puddings, as well as natural, organic, and gluten-free products. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, food-away-from-home customers, refrigerated and frozen formats, and co-manufacturers, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Z-Trim

(Get Free Report)

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.