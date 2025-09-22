Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBRL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

CBRL stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $968.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $868.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,750,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $4,795,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $342,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

