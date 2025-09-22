CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after acquiring an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1%

DIA stock opened at $462.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $464.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.