CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,726 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $257.69 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average of $232.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

