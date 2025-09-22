CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

