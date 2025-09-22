CRA Financial Services LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,600,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

