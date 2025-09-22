CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.26 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

