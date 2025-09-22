CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

